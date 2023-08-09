Q2 2023 TP ICAP Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Nicolas Noel Andre Breteau - TP ICAP Group PLC - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us both in-person and online. This is our agenda for today. I will start with a short business overview. Robin will take you through our financial performance, and the heads of our 4 divisions, Dan Fields, Andrew Polydor, Mark Govoni and Eric Sinclair, will report on their businesses. Then I will wrap up before we take your questions.



Let's begin with the headlines, where the movements are in constant currency unless I say otherwise. The group revenue increased 1% or 5% in reported currency, while contribution was up 8% or 13% on a reported basis as we focused on productivity, contribution and tight cost management. Our 2 largest business divisions are Global Broking and Energy & Commodities. Revenue in Global Broking decreased 1%, but was up 3% in reported currency against a strong comparator with exceptional volatility last year caused by the start of war in Ukraine. The revenue per broker grew 6%, with broker contribution up 24%, including Russian provisions.