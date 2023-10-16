Q4 2023 Vintage Wine Estates Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 16, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Deborah Kay Pawlowski - Kei Advisors LLC - Chairman, CEO and Founder



On the call with me are Jon Moramarco, our Interim CEO; and Kris Johnston, our CFO.



Following the market closed on Friday, in addition to the release on