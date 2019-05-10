Q1 2019 Interpump Group SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Paolo Marinsek - Interpump Group S.p.A. - Deputy Chairman



Thank you. Thank you, and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for calling. So it's time to speak about Q1 2019. The first thing that I would like to tell you is that as anticipated, we had one more quarter of growing sales. Organic growth shifted gears to a single-digit after 6 consecutive quarters of double-digit, but organic growth is definitely still there. This is, you can imagine, the trend we expected in our guidance, and this is the trend we expected to see in the rest of the year.



So organic growth was positive once again at 6.5% on top of a very challenging comparison as you remember. But we had further help from the currency exchange and from the perimeter expansion of