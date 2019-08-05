Q2 2019 Interpump Group SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Interpump Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Results Conference Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paolo Marinsek, Deputy Chairman of the Board. Please go ahead, sir.



Paolo Marinsek - Interpump Group S.p.A. - Deputy Chairman



Thank you. Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for calling. Sorry to -- we are delaying the vacation of some of you. Of course, you know why. I'm especially thinking of our Italian friends. Anyway, I understand that monthly August 5 is not for sure everyone's favorite moment for a conference call. But what I really hope is that you appreciate our figures. I hope that -- because in my view, the figures of this quarter underline once more the most important characteristics of Interpump: solidity and reliability.



The mood in the financial market is characterized by general pessimism. And this is reinforced by some red numbers and also some -- the worst