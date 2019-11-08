Q3 2019 Interpump Group SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, and thank you for joining the Interpump Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call.



Paolo Marinsek - Interpump Group S.p.A. - Deputy Chairman



Thank you, and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us. Well, I'm really pleased to comment the numbers for the first quarter because I really think that is beautiful set of numbers. They are beautiful in absolute terms but even more so when you read them within the current economic context.



Even more so considering that the comparison base includes the strong growth of the previous 2 years, I remind you, it was 28.7% organic. And last but not least even more so compared with the numbers furnished by our most respected competitors that, yes, no doubt that you know. But it will be also a nice way to look together at some of the details underneath these numbers, which we have