Q1 2020 Interpump Group SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Luca Mirabelli - Interpump Group S.p.A. - Head of IR



Thank you, operator.



I'm here with our CFO, Mr. Carlo Banci; and with Fabio Marasi the CEO of GS-Hydro, which is a group company, and a member of our newly elected Board. As you know, both Fabio and the CEO of WALVOIL, Victor Gottardi, are now directors of Interpump, while Mr. Paolo Marinsek has completed his mandate as Deputy Chairman. And before we move on to the presentation of the results, I would like to say, from the bottom of my heart, a very big, loud thank you to Mr. Marinsek for