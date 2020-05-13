Q1 2020 Interpump Group SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Luca Mirabelli - Interpump Group S.p.A. - Head of IR
Thank you, operator. A very good afternoon to everyone on the line. A very warm welcome to this presentation. Wherever you are, I trust that you are taking good care of yourself and your families at this time.
I'm here with our CFO, Mr. Carlo Banci; and with Fabio Marasi the CEO of GS-Hydro, which is a group company, and a member of our newly elected Board. As you know, both Fabio and the CEO of WALVOIL, Victor Gottardi, are now directors of Interpump, while Mr. Paolo Marinsek has completed his mandate as Deputy Chairman. And before we move on to the presentation of the results, I would like to say, from the bottom of my heart, a very big, loud thank you to Mr. Marinsek for
