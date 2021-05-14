Q1 2021 Interpump Group SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Luca Mirabelli - Interpump Group S.p.A. - Head of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon to everyone on the line. Thank you for dialing in and for dedicating your time and attention to Interpump. Today, we are here to briefly comment on the results for Q1 2021. As usual, in the company of Fabio Marasi, Executive Board member; and with the precious support of our CFO, Carlo Banci.



Today's set of numbers is very reassuring, to say the least, with some amazing aspects. Let's start, of course, from the top line. Sales for the quarter registered an organic increase of 11.6% compared to 1 year ago. If you allow me a bit of approximation, this means that, that organic business is dropping back to the same levels of the beginning of 2019. Foreign