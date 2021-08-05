Q2 2021 Interpump Group SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Interpump Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Luca Mirabelli, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Luca Mirabelli - Interpump Group S.p.A. - Head of IR
Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody, and good morning to those connecting from the States, and thank you for dialing in. We have a set of amazing results to comment today, and I will do it in the company of Executive Board Member, Fabio Marasi.
The results registered in the second quarter of the year show the continuation and the acceleration, if you want, of the post-crisis recovery, which was already visible in Q1. And to say that the recovery is full and that we are back to precrisis levels, however, would be an understatement, first, because in many cases, sales are well above those of 2019; second, because this would not do justice to the importance of acquisitions,
