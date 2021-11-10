Q3 2021 Interpump Group SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Luca Mirabelli - Interpump Group S.p.A. - Head of IR



Many thanks. Hello, everyone, and thanks for connecting. It might be a bit unusual to hear my voice. It's true I've had the opportunity to represent this incredible company for a bit more than 5 years, which included Brexit, trade wars, a pandemic, but also countless acquisitions, the inclusion in the FTSE MIB index and a nonstop series of amazing results. And I was lucky enough to witness a fivefold increase in the stock price, which is something that not every IR gets to see even in an entire career.



So first of all, I'd like to thank Interpump for making this possible, the sell-side community for their great help and of course all Interpump current and past