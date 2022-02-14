Feb 14, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Interpump Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Elisabetta Cugnasca, Head of Investor Relations of Interpump. Please go ahead, madam.
Elisabetta Cugnasca - Interpump Group S.p.A. - Head of IR
Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. Good morning to those connecting from U.S., and thank you for your attendance. I believe that a lady's voice is surprising you. Please allow me to spend a few minutes to introduce myself. My name is Elisabetta Cugnasca, I am the new Head of Investor Relations of Interpump Group. I joined the group some weeks ago. I am extremely proud and honored, and I will do my best to follow the part of my forerunner, Mr. Luca Mirabelli, who I thank, and moreover, of the entire group, which year after year, built an incredible story of consistent growth, improvement and delivery.
I thank Interpump's top
Q4 2021 Interpump Group SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...