Q1 2022 Interpump Group SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Elisabetta Cugnasca, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.



Elisabetta Cugnasca - Interpump Group S.p.A. - Head Of IR



Good afternoon or good morning according to your time zone, and welcome to Interpump Group First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.



Mr. Marasi?



Fabio Marasi - Interpump Group S.p.A. - Director & CEO of WALVOIL SPA



Thanks, Ms. Cugnasca, and thank you, all of you for the attendance. When we met 3 months ago, we had some assumptions for 2022,