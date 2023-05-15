Q1 2023 Interpump Group SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Interpump First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Elisabetta Cugnasca, Group Head of Investor Relations of Interpump. Please go ahead, madam.
Elisabetta Cugnasca - Interpump Group S.p.A. - Head Of IR
Thank you. I am Elisabetta Cugnasca, Head of Investor Relations of Interpump Group. Good afternoon or good morning according to your time zone, and welcome to Interpump's First Quarter 2022 (sic) [2023] Financial Results Conference Call.
As usual, I have to bring your attention to the disclaimer slide insert in the annex part of the presentation, I hope you were able to download from our website. Afterwards, it's my pleasure to give the stage to Mr. Marasi, who today, I am introducing you as new Group Chief Executive Officer. As a matter of fact, last 28 April, the newly nominated Board split Chairman and CEO role and Mr. Marasi was appointed as Group
