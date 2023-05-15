Q1 2023 Interpump Group SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Elisabetta Cugnasca - Interpump Group S.p.A. - Head Of IR



Thank you. I am Elisabetta Cugnasca, Head of Investor Relations of Interpump Group. Good afternoon or good morning according to your time zone, and welcome to Interpump's First Quarter 2022 (sic) [2023] Financial Results Conference Call.



As usual, I have to bring your attention to the disclaimer slide insert in the annex part of the presentation, I hope you were able to download from our website. Afterwards, it's my pleasure to give the stage to Mr. Marasi, who today, I am introducing you as new Group Chief Executive Officer. As a matter of fact, last 28 April, the newly nominated Board split Chairman and CEO role and Mr. Marasi was appointed as Group