Q3 2021 Thunderful Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Brjann Sigurgeirsson - Thunderful Group AB - CEO



Hello, everyone. We would like to welcome you, our existing shareholders, potential new shareholders, and the general public, to sunny, beautiful Stockholm, and this presentation of the third quarter 2021 in Thunderful Group.



So today's presenters are these two guys. It's me, Brjann Sigurgeirsson, I'm the CEO of Thunderful Group; and it's Anders Maiqvist, the CFO of Thunderful Group.



Then go to slide 3, please, and we'll start by looking at the key highlights for the quarter. So please go to slide 4.



So the games segment of Thunderful Group shows continued strong growth and profitability. We'll see later in the presentation that the segment has showed very strong and steady growth for the past four quarters. Now expanding the games segment has been our main focus throughout, and it feels that we're certainly on the right path.



In other news, we've had 12 game releases through the quarter, and we've also acquired two game studios. We bought To The Sky, which is a studio industry veteran