urban-gro Inc at ICR Conference Transcript

Jan 10, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Jeff Sonnek - ICR Inc. - IR



All right. Welcome to urban-gro's fireside chat. My name is Jeff Sonnek. I am on Investor Relations side, head up our AgTech practice. And with me today is Brad Nattrass, Founder and CEO of urban-gro.



urban-gro is a professional services and design firm. They play across a variety of industries, cannabis being one of them. Will talk about that here today.



But maybe, Brad, let's just get started. I mean, It's always interesting hearing a founder's perspective. I know your business got started about nine years ago, but you really kind of hit the ground running full speed here a couple of years ago, maybe 2020, 2021. Just kind of frame up where the business is going here?



Brad Nattrass - urban-gro, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Well, thanks Jeff. We listed on the NASDAQ in February of 2021 with the vision to fill a void in the global CEA space. And since that listing, we have maintained that path and we are working hard to be the leader in professional services and design build capabilities in the global CEA space.



