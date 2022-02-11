Q4 2021 Remedy Entertainment Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho - Remedy Entertainment Oyj - IR



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining Remedy Entertainment webinar. My name is Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho and I manage the Investor Relations at Remedy. Today, we will go through Remedy's financial statements bulletin for 2021. With me are Tero Virtala, Remedy's CEO, and Terhi Kauppi, Remedy's CFO. We will have a Q&A session after the presentation. Tero, the floor is yours.



Tero Virtala - Remedy Entertainment Oyj - CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, also on my behalf. So let's first have a look on our fourth quarter and after that the full year 2021. The fourth quarter was a busy and very strong period for us. Our revenue was EUR19.8 million gross and operating profit, EUR11.3 billion. Terhi, our CFO, will soon start to dive deeper into the financials.



But beyond the financials, we started to aim for bigger, longer term (inaudible) and transforming primarily to multi project more thanfour or five years ago. We have driven this change based simply to make sure we can both