Q2 2022 Remedy Entertainment Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / NTS GMT

Elina PetÃ¤jÃ¤jÃ¤rvi - Remedy Entertainment Oyj - Senior IR Specialist



Okay. I think it's 2:00. So hello, everyone, and thank you for joining Remedy Entertainment webinar. My name is Elina PetÃ¤jÃ¤jÃ¤rvi, and I am a member of the Remedy Investor Relations team.



Today, we will go through Remedy's half-year report for the first half of 2022. With me are Tero Virtala, Remedy CEO; and Terhi Kauppi, Remedy CFO. We will have a Q&A session after the presentation.



Tero Virtala - Remedy Entertainment Oyj - CEO



Great. Thank you, Elina. So good afternoon also on my behalf. As said, my name is Tero Virtala, the CEO of Remedy.



Let's have a look at the highlights of the second quarter of '22. Our revenue in the second quarter was at a previous year's level, EUR9.4 million. EBITDA decreased to minus EUR1.8 billion, operating profit being minus EUR2.4 million. Terhi, our CFO, will soon talk more on the financial side.



As big events, in the second quarter, we announced that we will remake the iconic