Q3 2021 Haypp Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Gavin O Dowd - Haypp Group AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Q3 2021 results. Today, I'd like to take a few moments at the beginning to do a quick recap on some of the key highlights around our category and our business before we then walk in a little bit more detail towards our Q3 performance, and then we will wrap up at the end with a little bit of an outlook.



If I start off, first of all, when it comes to our underlying business -- and I think the most critical aspect regarding our higher purpose is our appetite to inspire healthier enjoyment to millions. Historically, this was moving people more from cigarettes to snus. But in the last three to four years, it's been much more on moving people from cigarettes towards nicotine pouches, which is the rapidly growing category.



When it comes to how we define healthier enjoyment and what space we operate within the year, we take a look at and you can see here on slide 4 the tobacco and nicotine risk continuum, which highlights each category within the nicotine