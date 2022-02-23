Q4 2021 Haypp Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Gavin O'Dowd - Haypp Group AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much. Welcome, everybody, to the Q4 2021 Haypp Group results. I'm going to start off today by giving a recap on some aspects of our business. And then myself and Svante will walk through some of the results in a little bit more detail.



If I bring us, first of all, to slide 3 within the presentation, and I do a recap on our higher purpose and why we exist. So historically, this company has, for many years, been involved in inspiring, healthier enjoyments to millions. Historically, this was around moving people from cigarettes towards snus, but in more recent years, this has become much more around moving people from cigarettes directly towards nicotine pouches.



We move along from there to slide 4, and we discuss how we define healthier, regarding the healthier enjoyments. We take a look at the tobacco and nicotine risk continuum, which rates all tobacco and nicotine products regarding the impact that they have on the consumer, with the more dangerous products to the left, and the