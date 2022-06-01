Haypp Group AB (publ) at Carnegie Nordic IPO Seminar Transcript

Jun 01, 2022 / NTS GMT

Niklas Ekman - Carnegie Investment Bank AB - Analyst



Welcome back. We're going to continue now with Haypp Group. We're going to talk online retailing of snus and nicotine pouches, the largest retailer of that sort in Nordics, in the US, and across Europe as well. We're going to start with presentation. I'm going to follow up with Q&A. If you have any questions for participants here, please raise your hand. If you're participating via the web, please write questions along the way, and I'll make sure to ask them here at the end of the presentation.



But with those quick words, I'll hand over to you, Gavin O'Dowd.



Gavin O'Dowd - Haypp Group AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, Niklas. So firstly, we at Haypp Group, we're about inspiring healthier enjoyment to millions. Historically, this was about moving people from more harmful forms of tobacco such as cigarettes to snus. But in the last three to four years, it has been much more about moving people away from cigarettes towards nicotine pouches, which we can see a much