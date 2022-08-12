Q2 2022 Haypp Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Gavin O Dowd - Haypp Group AB(publ)-Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, welcome to our Q2 earnings release. Today in addition to myself, Gavin O'Dowd, we will also have our CFO, Svante Andersson. I'm going to keep today's presentation is available on our Haypp Group Investor Presentation segment. And today, I'm going to be following through the slides, which are on the site.



And moving on that presentation, moving to slide 3, we clearly sort of state our higher purpose here of inspiring healthier enjoyment to millions, which is predominantly moving people from cigarettes to traditionally Snus, and in more recent years to nicotine pouches. Moving along to slide 4, you can see the space that we operate in, relative to the harm reduction spectrum. So the products that we sell are very much at the lower end of the harm reduction spectrum that we do at here.



Moving along to slide 5, you can get a summary of what smoking rates are like in Sweden and what they have become in Norway in recent years and how this compares to being below one-third of European