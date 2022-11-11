Q3 2022 Haypp Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Gavin O'Dowd - Haypp Group AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Haypp Group's presentation of the interim report for the third quarter of 2022. Today, we will walk you through a brief overview of our business and comment on the operational and financial performance for the third quarter. The interim report and the results presentation is available at the Investor Relations section of our corporate website. Presenting today, in addition to myself, is Svante Andersson, our CFO.



Moving to slide 3 in our results presentation. Here, we state our higher purpose of inspiring healthier enjoyments to millions, which is about moving people from cigarettes to safer alternatives. Traditionally, this was more so to snus, but in more recent years, this is very much towards nicotine pouches.



On slide 4, we have a chart presenting the spectrum of nicotine products and their relative level of harm versus cigarettes. Haypp Group's current focus on nicotine pouches and snus lies in the extreme lower end of the spectrum. The scientific body