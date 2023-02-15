Q4 2022 Haypp Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Gavin O'Dowd - Haypp Group AB - President and CEO



Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome, everybody to Haypp Group's presentation of the interim report for the fourth quarter of 2022. They will walk you through a brief overview of our business and comments on the operational and financial performance for the fourth quarter. The interim results and results presentation is available at the Investor Relations section of our corporate website. Presenting today, in addition to myself, is Svante Andersson, our CFO.



Moving to slide 3 in our results presentation. Here, we see at our higher purpose of inspiring healthier enjoyment to millions, which is predominantly moving people from cigarettes to safe alternatives that traditionally was snus, and in more recent years nicotine pouches.



Moving to slide 4. We have a chart presenting the spectrum of nicotine products and their relative harm versus cigarettes. Haypp Group's current focus on nicotine pouches and snus lies in the lower end of the spectrum. The scientific body of research around motor and harm reduction