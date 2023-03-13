Haypp Group AB (publ) Retail and Brand Day Transcript

Mar 13, 2023 / NTS GMT

Hjalmar JernstrÃ¶m - Erik Penser Bank - Analyst



(audio in progress) by Gavin O'Dowd at Haypp Group. Welcome.



Gavin O'Dowd - Haypp Group AB - CEO



Thank you very much.



Hjalmar JernstrÃ¶m - Erik Penser Bank - Analyst



And we're very much looking forward to an interesting presentation. So I hand the word over immediately.



Gavin O'Dowd - Haypp Group AB - CEO



Thank you very much. And thank you all for taking the time to join me today. It's greatly appreciated. Just as way of introduction, my name is Gavin O'Dowd. I'm the CEO of Haypp Group and have been for the past five and a half years. Prior to joining Haypp Group, I worked in the tobacco industry for the prior nine years with British American Tobacco, with my last role as the general manager for Sweden and Norway.



Before we get into the finer parts of our business, I would like to start the discussion here regarding our higher purpose, why we exist. Our