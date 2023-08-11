Q2 2023 Haypp Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Gavin Oï¿½Dowd - Haypp Group AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Good morning everybody and welcome to Haypp Group's presentation of our interim report for the second quarter of 2023. Today we will briefly walk you through an overview of our business and comment on the operational and financial performance for the second quarter. The interim report and the results presentation is available at the investor relations section of our corporate website.



Presenting today in addition to myself is Peter Deli, our new CFO. During Q2, Svante Andersson, our previous CFO, moved to a new role of Chief Operating Officer in the company. With that, I would like to pass over to Peter to introduce himself.



Peter Deli - Haypp Group AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning, everyone. It's a great pleasure to be here and support Haypp Group to achieve its long-term goals. By the way of introduction, I'm working for Haypp Group since 2020. While Gavin and Svante was busy with the IPO, I guided the business to achieve