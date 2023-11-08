Q3 2023 Haypp Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Gavin O'Dowd - Haypp Group AB - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Haypp Group's presentation of the interim report for the third quarter of 2023. Today, we will briefly walk you through an overview of our business and comment on the operational and financial performance for the third quarter. Interim report and the results presentation is available on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website. Presenting today, in addition to myself, is Peter Deli, our CFO.



Peter Deli - Haypp Group AB - CFO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome on our Q3 call.



Gavin O'Dowd - Haypp Group AB - CEO



Moving along to slide 5, we have -- sorry, moving to slide 4 in our results presentation, here, we state the higher purpose of inspiring healthier enjoyment to millions, which is predominantly moving people from cigarettes to safer alternatives. This is traditionally with snus, but in more recent years, this has been nicotine pouches.



And moving along to slide 5, we have a