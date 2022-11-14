Marqeta Inc at Citi FinTech Conference Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 02:45PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for being here. I'm Ashwin Shirvaikar. I'm Citi's Global Head of FinTech Research. And it's my pleasure to next welcome Marqeta. And from Marqeta, we have Mike Milotich, who is the CFO. Mike, thank you for being here.



Good morning. Thank you.



Yes, absolutely. But just always like to start with the quick level set for people that are new to the story. If you could kind of go over who is Marqeta and why is Marqeta?



Sure. So Marqeta we, I guess, consider ourselves the founding father of modern card issuing. And the question is, what does that mean? And really, what that is, is using open APIs. We have hundreds of open APIs that we give the power of that technology to do issuer processing to