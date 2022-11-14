Nov 14, 2022 / 02:45PM GMT
Ashwin Vassant Shirvaikar - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Lead Analyst
Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for being here. I'm Ashwin Shirvaikar. I'm Citi's Global Head of FinTech Research. And it's my pleasure to next welcome Marqeta. And from Marqeta, we have Mike Milotich, who is the CFO. Mike, thank you for being here.
Michael Milotich - Marqeta, Inc. - CFO
Good morning. Thank you.
Ashwin Vassant Shirvaikar - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Lead Analyst
Yes, absolutely. But just always like to start with the quick level set for people that are new to the story. If you could kind of go over who is Marqeta and why is Marqeta?
Michael Milotich - Marqeta, Inc. - CFO
Sure. So Marqeta we, I guess, consider ourselves the founding father of modern card issuing. And the question is, what does that mean? And really, what that is, is using open APIs. We have hundreds of open APIs that we give the power of that technology to do issuer processing to
Marqeta Inc at Citi FinTech Conference Transcript
Nov 14, 2022 / 02:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...