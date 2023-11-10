Marqeta Inc To Hold Investor Day Q&A Session Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Marqeta Investor Day question-and-answer conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Stacey Finerman, Vice President of Investor Relations, to begin.



Stacey Finerman - Marqeta, Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, operator. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's call may contain forward-looking statements including statements regarding anticipated future financial and operating results and further changes in/or developments regarding accounting treatment among others. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and including the risks that our accounting treatment may be subject to further changes or developments as well as those set forth in our filings with the SEC, which are available on our Investor Relations website, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022, and our subsequent periodic filings with the SEC