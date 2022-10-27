Q3 2022 Cint Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Cint Third Quarter 2022 Results Presentation. My name is Bailey, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Thomas Buehlmann, CEO. Please go ahead when you're ready.



Thomas Buehlmann - Cint Group AB(publ)-CEO



Thanks very much, Bailey, and welcome. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for your time and for listening in today. As we start, move to the first slide, which is the agenda. Just by brief way of introduction, you've got myself here today in the Danske London offices. Thank you Danske and Viktor for hosting us today. And you also have Britta Mittler who you have met last time as our interim CFO.



But let's get straight into it. If we move to Slide #4, please. Just by a very brief way of reminder, this is us. You can see us represented graphically on the top part of the slide there. And really, what we do is the kind of brands on the left-hand side and companies want to ask questions with respondents