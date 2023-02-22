Q4 2022 Cint Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Thomas Buehlmann - Cint Group AB(publ)-CEO



Thanks very much, Elliot, and good morning, everybody to our Q4 2022 results presentation. If we could move on to the agenda slides, please. You will see here, on the left hand side, our kind of traditional agenda for this Q4, we're going to talk about the highlights the Lucid integration, financial updates, of course, and then summary and of course, we'll leave plenty of time for Q&A as well.



In terms of presenters as you'd expect, we've got Olivier Lefranc, our CFO and myself. But in addition, we've got Patrick Comer, Chairman of the Board, who is dialing in from the U.S. So a very early good morning to you, Patrick. And the purpose that is, is to kind of give a sense of continuity, given some of the changes that that have