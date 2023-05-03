Q1 2023 Cint Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Giles Palmer - Cint Group AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, Nadia, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to our Q1 earnings call. Before we kick off, I just thought I'd say hello and introduce myself because this is the first time you would have heard from me and I actually only started with the company on the 1st of April. Well, actually, that was a Saturday. So I probably started on the 3rd of April. So I'm a month in. So bear with me in terms of my ability to go deep on historic -- historic issues because a month isn't a very long time. But let me just tell you a little bit about me and why Cint chose me for the role and why I took the role, and a little bit about my qualifications for doing a good job.



So I started a company called Brandwatch in 2006, which we sold to Cision 15 years