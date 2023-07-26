Q2 2023 Cint Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Giles Palmer - Cint Group AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, Carla. Hello, everybody. Welcome to our Q2 update, our Q2 announcement. This is my second. I started, took over on the 3rd of April. So I'm, I think, now more than 100 days in, so 100-day plan tech nailed. And here we are talking about our Q2 results. Next slide, please.



Next slide, Olivier, please. So mixed results, so the slide that I'd like us to be on right now has titled mixed results with some improvements over the first quarter. So, I've said here that there's an uncertain macro environment. I think that's fair. It's -- we have interest rates uncertainty. We have demand uncertainty. I think my personal view is that we're beginning to come out of this. But I would say