Q3 2021 Believe SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Denis Ladegaillerie - Believe SociÃ©tÃ©anonyme-Founder - CEO & President



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Q3 2021 revenue call for Believe. On Slide 3, today's presenter will be Xavier Dumont, Believe's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and myself.



Moving on to Slide 4. The Believe's mission is to -- as a reminder, developed independent local artists and labels with a unique model, which is our strength demonstrated against this quarter to offer services for artists at each stage of their career. And that is that unique model, which in Q3, again, contributed to Believe's driving very significant revenue growth 27% revenue growth in Q3, thanks to a very strong attractivity to artists at all stages of their career, which is really the uniqueness of our model and Believe as a platform.



Moving on to Slide 5. The attractivity to artists and label is really coming from the fact that Believe's offers unique go-to-market solutions, which are really tailored for the digital age, thanks to digital first