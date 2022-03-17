Full Year 2021 Believe SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Good Day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Believe Full Year 2021 Results Presentation.



(Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded, Thursday, the 17th of March 2022. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Denis Ladegaillerie, Founder and CEO. Please go ahead.



Denis Ladegaillerie - Believe SociÃ©tÃ©anonyme-Founder - CEO & President



Thank you very much. Good day, everyone. I'm Denis Ladegaillerie. I'm very excited to present to you Believe's performance for 2021 and I'd say even more excited about where we are today as a business and our favorable competitive positioning and our future growth prospects. So to start, what did we achieve in 2021? If you can go to the next slide, please.



The -- we focused on essentially over delivering on the profitable growth strategy presented at the IPO in terms of growth, but also in terms of operating leverage. Once again, in 2021,