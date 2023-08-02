Half Year 2023 Believe SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Believe Half Year 2023 earnings presentation.



(Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Denis Ladegaillerie, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Denis Ladegaillerie - Believe S.A. - Founder, CEO, President & Chairman



Thank you very much. Welcome, everyone, to this H1 2023 webcast. Xavier Dumont, our Chief Financial Officer and Strategy Officer, and I will be presenting through this webcast. If you can move directly to Slide 4. Our mission as a company is to develop artists at each stage of their career in the digital world, in all local markets. And the way we accomplish our mission is and the way we differentiate is by leveraging people and technology to build the best products and services for artists and labels.



In H1, in furtherance of that mission, our focus has been on 3 key topics: one, we had an exceptionally high level of new opportunities to capture commercial