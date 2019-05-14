May 14, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Philip A. Cusick - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst



Okay. My name is Phil Cusick. Thanks for joining us. I cover the communications and infrastructure space here at JPMorgan. I want to introduce Mark Wallace, the CFO of Uniti Group and Treasurer of Uniti Group; Ron Mudry, the Chief Revenue Officer on the end; and Bill DiTullio, Director of Finance and Investor Relations. Mark, Ron and Bill, thanks for joining us.



Mark A. Wallace - Uniti Group Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



Phil, thanks for having us again this year.



Questions and Answers:

- JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior AnalystLet's start by talking for a few minutes about your relationship with Windstream. Just talk to us about how much of Uniti's cash flow is being generated on Windstream's leased asset. So let's just start in -- with the heavy piece.- Uniti Group Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer