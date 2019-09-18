Sep 18, 2019 / 01:40PM GMT

Brett Joseph Feldman - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



And it is a pleasure to welcome back to Communacopia, Kenny Gunderman, the President and CEO of Uniti Group. Kenny, welcome back.



Kenneth A. Gunderman - Uniti Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Brett, it's good to be here. Thanks for having us, as always.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Equity AnalystAll right. So we'll jump into it. If we go back to your second quarter call, you've outlined 3 key priorities for Uniti. You discussed leasing up your shared infrastructure assets, including your fiber and tower assets. You talked about deploying capital in accretive ways, including sale-leaseback opportunities. And you talked about navigating the Windstream bankruptcy process while maintaining a strong balance sheet.Let's start with your fiber business. As of the second quarter, your fiber business generated over 30% of