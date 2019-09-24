Sep 24, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Anthony Francis Klarman - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - MD and Global Head of High Yield Research



All right. Everyone, thanks for coming. My name is Anthony Klarman. I'm the telecom, cable and satellite analyst for DB on the high-yield side. I want to thank everyone for coming to the fireside chat for Uniti. Here with us on the stage from management, to my right, is the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Wallace. To Mark's right is Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio. And at the end is the Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Ronald Mudry.



So again, I thank all of you guys for making the trip out and especially in light of all the crazy weather we've had in the last 24 hours.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - MD and Global Head of High Yield ResearchMark, maybe I'll go to you. We might as well at least address the elephant in the room right off the top. I know there are obviously some limits as to what you can