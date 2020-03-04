Mar 04, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Simon William Flannery - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Okay. Good afternoon, everybody. We love to have breaking news at this conference. And certainly Uniti's given us a lot to talk about this afternoon. So Mark and Bill, we're delighted to have you here today, welcome to the conference. Before we get started, please note that all important disclosures, including personal holdings disclosures and the Morgan Stanley disclosures appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures or at the registration desk.



So I'm very glad that we don't start with, I'm unable to comment on what might happen relating to mediation, et cetera.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDSo why don't you start with just a quick summary of where we are and what the kind of the outlines of the agreement with Windstream are?- Uniti Group Inc. -