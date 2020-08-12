Aug 12, 2020 / 01:20PM GMT

Gregory Bradford Williams - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Director



All right. Good morning. Welcome to day 2 of the Cowen Communication Infrastructure Summit. My name is Greg Williams. I cover the cable, telco and comm infra space here at Cowen. I'm delighted to be joined by Kenny Gunderman, the CEO of Uniti. Today's format will be a 40-minute fireside chat. I do have a screen off to my right that shows the queue of questions. If you have any questions, I can read them in, simply input the questions in the system. I think it's a box down below.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - DirectorWithout further ado, let's get started. Kenny, thanks for joining us. I wanted to get right at the -- your expectations for Windstream. In June, you guys -- or Windstream received the restructuring plan from the court approvals. I think you're -- they're emerging in late August, they noted on their earnings call or that's the expectation. They received -- you guys received the true lease option. So