Sep 17, 2020 / 12:50PM GMT
Brett Joseph Feldman - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
All right. Well, welcome back, everyone, to our next keynote session here on day 3 of Communacopia. I'm Brett Feldman, the firm's U.S. telecom infrastructure analyst. It is my pleasure to welcome back to this year's conference in virtual format, Kenny Gunderman, the President and CEO of Uniti Group. Kenny, thanks for being with us.
Kenneth A. Gunderman - Uniti Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Brett, thanks for having us, and good morning.
Questions and Answers:Brett Joseph Feldman - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
All right. Well, I mean, let's just jump right into it. Obviously, you recently reached a settlement agreement with your largest tenant, Windstream. And that should go into effect as they imminently emerge from their bankruptcy. And so the question we have now is, what are your key strategic and operating priorities through remainder of this year and more importantly, as you