Jan 07, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT

Michael Ian Rollins - Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research Analyst



Well, thanks, and good afternoon. Welcome back to Citi's Global TMT West Conference. For those of you I haven't met, I'm Mike Rollins, and I cover the communications services and infrastructure sectors for Citi Research. Just for your reference, we do have disclosures that are available on the conference and registration site.



And I'd like to welcome back to our conference, Mark Wallace, CFO of Uniti Group; and joining Mark is Bill DiTullio, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Mark and Bill, thank you both for joining us today.



Mark A. Wallace - Uniti Group Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



Michael, thank you for inviting us. It's always good to be here at the Citi conference. I think this is the -- one of the conferences we haven't missed yet since our spin off. So always good to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research AnalystThanks. Well, Mark,