Mar 15, 2022 / 06:50PM GMT
Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director
All right. Let's go ahead and get started with our next session. I'm Matt Niknam, infrastructure analyst here at Deutsche Bank. We are very pleased to welcome back Unity. We've got CFO and Treasurer, Paul Bullington as well as Bill DiTullio from IR, welcome.
Paul Bullington - Uniti Group Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer
Thank you, Matt. It's great to be here.
Questions and Answers:Matthew Niknam - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director
Great. Great. Well, why don't we go ahead and maybe start at high level. Can you talk about some of the top priorities for the business in 2022? And then we'll sort of dig into some other?
Paul Bullington - Uniti Group Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer
Sure, sure. So the core business is really strong right now. We had a really solid end to the year and a solid full year of 2021. Really strong bookings, particularly into the back half of the year, a couple