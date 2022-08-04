Q2 2022 Uniti Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Uniti Group's Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call. My name is Daniel, and I'll be your operator for today. A webcast of this call will be available on the company's website, www.uniti.com, beginning today and will remain available for 14 days. (Operator Instructions)



The company would like to remind you that today's remarks include forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the company's filings with the SEC. The company's remarks this morning will reference slides posted on its website, and you are encouraged to refer to these materials during this call.



Discussions during this call will also include certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliation of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the company's current report on Form 8-K dated