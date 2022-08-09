Aug 09, 2022 / 10:55PM GMT

Michael Elias - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Research Associate



Well, for the last session today, we have Uniti. And from the Uniti, we have the President and CEO, Kenneth Gunderman. My name is Michael Elias. I am the Data Centers and Content Delivery Networks analyst at Cowen, turning in for my colleague, Greg Williams. So Ken, thank you very much for being here. We really appreciate it.



Kenneth A. Gunderman - Uniti Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director



It's great to be here, Michael. Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Research AssociateOf course. So let's kick things off and talk a little bit about M&A. You've noted a number of opportunities outdates for the lease Uniti's intrinsic value, whether that is splitting off the Windstream assets or something more transformative for the company. You noted conversations were yielding a validation of the value of the company and its piece part. First, what do you mean by that