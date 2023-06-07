Jun 07, 2023 / 02:15PM GMT

David Barden - Bank of America - Analyst



All right. Welcome, everybody. My name is David Barden. I head up communication services and telecommunications infrastructure, telecommunications services research for Bank of America. Thank you for joining us today. We're here for the Uniti session. We've got Kenny Gunderman, the CEO of Uniti, with us today to kind of talk about all the fun issues and topics on the company. So Kenny, thank you for letting me do this with you again this year.



Kenny Gunderman - Uniti Group Inc. - President & CEO



David, it's a pleasure. You've done this, I think eight years in a row for us. So we appreciate it, and we appreciate NAREIT having us as always. It's great to be here.



David Barden - Bank of America - Analyst



Yes. Thank you to NAREIT. It's a pleasure. So thank you. So Kenny, we've been doing this a long time. So I think we can skip the, what is Uniti and what do you guys do and all that sort of thing. And let's just jump right into the meat of it.



Questions and Answers:<