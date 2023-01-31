Full Year 2022 Nhoa SA Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Chiara Cerri - NHOA S.A. - Head of Institutional Relations and Financial Communication



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our usual investor call on our Q4 2022 trading and operational update. The investor call will be opened by Carlalberto Guglielminotti, CEO of NHOA Group, and with him to explain all details about the full-year main KPIs will be Giuseppe Artizzu, CEO of NHOA Energy; Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante; Gabriele Tuccillo, Chief Integration and Strategy Officer of NHOA Group; and Mr. Alessio Caruso, Deputy CFO of NHOA Group. Guglielminotti will open the call and then will leave the floor to Artizzu for the global business line Storage and Terranova for Atlante, the EV fast-charging infrastructure business line.



At the end of the call, the management team will be available to answer all questions you may have. Please note that this investor call will be recorded. If you cannot attend the whole call, the webcast and the presentation will soon be available on our corporate website on the dedicated page. Please note that all participants will be in listen mode. If you