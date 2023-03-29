Full Year 2022 Nhoa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Chiara Cerri - NHOA SA - Head of Institutional Relations & Financial Communication



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to NHOA Group investor call on full-year 2022 results and 2023 highlights. The investor call will be opened by Carlalberto Guglielminotti, CEO of NHOA Group, and we have the pleasure to have with us today also Nelson Chang, Chairman and CEO of TCC and Chairman of the Board of Directors of NHOA Group. With Carlalberto Guglielminotti and Nelson Chang to explain all details about the full-year 2022 and 2023 highlights will be Alessio Caruso, Deputy CFO of NHOA Group; Giuseppe Artizzu, CEO of NHOA Energy; Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante; and Gabriele Tuccillo, Chief Integration and Strategy Officer of NHOA Group.



Guglielminotti will open the call with the main 2022 results and 2023 guidance, and then we leave the floor to Nelson Chang for his overview. Afterwards, we'll go deeper in the results by global business line with Guglielminotti and Artizzu followed by the financial analysis by Alessio Caruso. At the end of the presentation, the management team will be