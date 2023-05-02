Q1 2023 Nhoa SA Operations Update Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Chiara Cerri - NHOA S.A. - Head, Institutional Relations and Financial Communication



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to NHOA Group investor call on the group's Q1 2023 trading and operational update and the upcoming EUR250 million fundraising. The investor call will be opened by Carlalberto Guglielminotti, CEO of NHOA Group. And with him to explain all details about Q1 2023 trading and operational update and the upcoming fundraising will be Giuseppe Artizzu, CEO of NHOA Energy; Stefano Terranova, CEO of Atlante; Gabriele Tuccillo, Chief Integration and Strategy Officer of NHOA Group; and Alessio Caruso, CFO of NHOA Group.



Guglielminotti will open the call with the main Q1 2023 results, and then we'll go deeper in the results of the global business line with Artizzu and Terranova, followed by a more in-depth analysis of the upcoming fundraising. At the end of the presentation, the management team will be available to answer any questions you may have. Please note that this investor call will be recorded. If you could not attend the whole call, the webcast and the presentation are