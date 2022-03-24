Preliminary 2021 Bridgepoint Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Bridgepoint Group's 2021 Preliminary Results hosted by Executive Chairman, William Jackson; and Chief Financial Officer, Adam Jones. (Operator Instructions) I would like to remind all participants that this call is being recorded.



I will now hand over to Executive Chairman, William Jackson to open the presentation. Please go ahead, sir.



William N. Jackson - Bridgepoint Group plc - Executive Chairman



Great. Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and many thanks for joining us today. I'm William Jackson, Bridgepoint's Chairman. And I'm joined by Adam Jones, our group [CEO] to take you through our results for 2021 and our outlook for the year ahead. These are, of course, our first full year number since our IPO in July last year. So I'm very pleased to share a set of numbers we announced this morning that are ahead of the expectations we set at the timing of our listing, with revenues up by over 40% and profit up by nearly 75%. Bridgepoint is a growth business in every sense, operating in a growth market. And