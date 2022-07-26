Half Year 2022 Bridgepoint Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

William N. Jackson - Bridgepoint Group plc - Executive Chairman



Thanks, Christoph. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us today. I'm William Jackson, Bridgepoint's Chairman. And I'm joined this morning by Adam Jones. Many of you know, Adam. Adam's our group CFO, here to take you through our interim results for the half year 2022 and the outlook for the rest of the year.



So just to remind you, these are our first formal set of interim results since we listed just over a year ago. So I'm really pleased to report a strong set of maiden first half trading performance ahead of expectations. Within our numbers this morning, you'll see -- but importantly, we've now banked a high proportion of our exit activity for the full